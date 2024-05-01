Why Tom Cruise is unwilling to date despite Irina Shayk’s romantic confession

Tom Cruise recently split up with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise has no shortage of options when it comes to dating, but he is simply not looking for a relationship right now.

After the Mission: Impossible star, 61, broke up with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, it was reported that Russian model Irina Shayk, 38, had her eyes set on Cruise.

However, Cruise – who is currently in London filming Mission Impossible 8 – doesn’t appear to be seeking a relationship, despite reportedly being “flattered” by Shayk’s interest in him.

A source explained to Daily Mail, “Tom is flattered that someone as beautiful as Irina would consider him relationship material – but as much as he is flattered, Tom’s first love is making movies, and that is going to take up most of his time.”

The insider further noted that should Cruise “eventually get involved” with someone, his partner “will have to deal with” his commitment to his work.

As for Shayk – who also got out of a relationship with her on-off boyfriend Tom Brady – the source acknowledged that anything is possible.

“Would he ever meet Irina and see if sparks were to fly? Anything is possible, but Tom and Irina ever dating would lean towards the impossible,” they said.