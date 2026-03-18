Meningitis B: Cases surge as health officials launch national response to ‘explosive’ outbreak

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) is investigating 20 confirmed cases in Kent, an increase from 15. However, the outbreak has tragically resulted in two deaths so far. Due to its rapid spread, health officials, including Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Waite, have described this as the fastest-growing outbreak in their careers, which is linked to a “super-spreader” event at Club Chemistry in Canterbury. The UKHSA has launched a national response, including a targeted vaccination program at the University of Kent.

Over 700 doses of antibiotics have been administered, and GPs nationwide are advised to prescribe them to anyone who attended the super-spreader event. While cases are concentrated in Kent, one patient is hospitalized in London. A separate, unrelated case is being monitored in Belfast.

Symptoms and medical advice

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Early signs include high temperature, headache, and vomiting, diarrhoea, and muscle pain. Advanced symptoms include drowsiness, a stiff neck, light sensitivity, and the characteristic non-fading rash. Experts and advocates urge parents and students not to wait for a rash to appear before seeking medical help, as the disease progresses rapidly.

Meningitis vaccine coverage for infants rose slightly to 91% in the last two years, though it remains below the pandemic peak of 92.5%. In addition, pharmacists report a massive spike in vaccine bookings across the UK following the news of the Kent outbreak.