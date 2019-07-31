Meghan Markle to venture into fashion with collection that supports a good cause

Meghan Markle, guest editor of the September issue of British Vogue, announced a new fashion endeavour in the upcoming issue of the fashion magazine.



The Duchess of Sussex announced that she is launching a work wear capsule collection that will also benefit her royal patronage, Smart Works. The charity helps women who want to enter or return to the workforce, thus complimenting the charity organization.

Talking about the reasons she chose her new venture, the Duchess said, "When you walk into a Smart Works space, you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.”

She further shared in the digital issue of the magazine, "To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe."

She continued, "Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be a part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."

Before closing her feature, Markle left readers with an empowering pop culture reference, one that might inspire people to go out and do something good. "In fact, if it's a cultural reference you're after, forget Cinderella—this is the story of Wonder Woman, ready to take on the world in her metaphorical and literal cape," she said.

The Duchess of Sussex's capsule collection is slated to release later this year.

Meghan started working on much hyped British Vogue issue when she was five months pregnant with baby Archie. "I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours," she shared in the glossy. "It's a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward Enninful and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy—it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team."

The much awaited September issue of British Vogue comes out on Friday, August 2nd.