Prince Harry to reportedly take Meghan Markle to his ex Cressida Bonas’ wedding

In a startling turn of events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to attend a special wedding soon – that of Prince Harry’s ex flame model Cressida Bonas.

The supermodel had announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth-Stanley earlier this week, as per Fox News and the latest intel has revealed that because Prince Harry and Bonas are on good terms, he will definitely be invited along with his ladylove Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Adam Helliker speaking to Fabulous Digital about the upcoming nuptials said: “Yes, Harry will definitely go, as he has remained on very friendly terms with Cressida, who has never said a word in public about her relationship with the prince. Harry is also very friendly with the bridegroom's mother, Clare Milford Haven.”

Prince Harry and Bonas had stayed together for a period of two years after getting introduced to each other by Princess Eugenie in 2012.

The two ended their relationship in 2014 as she found herself being ‘overwhelmed’ due to the royal spotlight.