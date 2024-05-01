Tom Cruise leaves everyone stunned with invented Trafalgar Square Tube station

Tom Cruise' mindblowing stunts for next Mission Impossible movie

Tom Cruise has recently left his fans stunned as he created his own Tube station called Trafalgar Square for upcoming Mission Impossible movie.



In the photos shared via DailyMail.com, the Hollywood heartthrob could be seen filming scenes for his new Mission Impossible movie in London on April 28.

The Top Gun actor looked dapper in a leather jacket over a simple black t-shirt as he was spotted wandering around a food market which had been set up on the street.

The outlet reported that the crew also transformed a cafe into the new tube stop which looked incredibly realistic.

Tom could be seen laughing and joking with crew members and appeared to be enjoying himself on set in the pictures.

This is not the first time Tom closed the streets of London, as he previously shut down roads in the heart of Westminster last month.

The eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is slated to release on May 23, 2025.

Deadline reported that the release was delayed by a year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended in November 2023.

Directed by longtime collaborative partner Christopher McQuarrie, Tom was seen sprinting downa a street in the capital wearing a black suit with an unbuttoned white shirt covered in fake blood on March 24.

Meanwhile, Tom would also appear in another sequel of his movies for the third Top Gun film, after the huge success of the second installment, Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2022.