Here’s what Prince Harry, William do every year on Princess Diana's death anniversary

On August 31, it will be 22 years since Princess Diana passed away in a disastrous car crash that took place in 1997 during her visit to Paris.

Every year, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry follow a special custom to mark her death anniversary.

A royal insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the brothers are expected to rekindle their bind by acknowledging their late mom, Princess Diana, on the 22nd anniversary.

Every year the Duke of Cambridge, 37, and Duke of Sussex, 34, meet up and spend the somber day together, remembering all the good times they had with her over lunch or dinner at Kensington Palace in London.

“They talk about the little things about Diana that made them laugh - the ski trips and outings to Thorpe Park (a British amusement park) – all of it,” says the insider.

Both the brothers don’t follow the tradition alone. The grapevine reveals that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle join the brothers while the children also sit along to hear about their grandmother.

And while much of the day is spent reminiscing, Harry and William make it a point to keep their mom’s warm-hearted spirit alive.

“They always discuss Diana’s charity work and brainstorm ways they can continue her legacy,” says the insider adding, “Helping others and being a role model to those less fortunate is at the top of their priority list.”