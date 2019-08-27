Mohsin Abbas Haider, Nazish Jahangir’s wedding rumours spark online

Just when you thought the Mohsin Abbas Haider-fiasco had subsided, the contentious actor and singer is once again in the limelight after rumours erupted of him soon tying the knot to his reported girlfriend and emerging model Nazish Jahangir.

Social media is now abuzz with the ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ actor getting hitched to the woman he was accused of having an extramarital affair with after a fan page posted an image of the two along with a caption that left all social media users in a haze.

“Best couple soon,” read the caption of the post on the Instagram fan page along with a collage of the two.

While the news remains largely unconfirmed, reports revealed that soon after the post went up on the page, the model stepped in commenting “Soon InshaAllah.”



The news, however, is yet to solidify and receive a confirmation from either of the two.



Abbas had landed in hot waters earlier in June when his wife Fatema Sohail had publically shared her account of domestic abuse at the hands of the actor while also alleging him of having an extramarital affair with Nazish Jahangir.

The actor, however, quashed all accusations while a case was registered against him by Sohail.







