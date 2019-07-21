Mohsin Abbas Haider accused of beating pregnant wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Model, actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider has been accused of domestic violence by his wife in a detailed social media post.
Fatima, Abbas’ wife, has narrated horrific details of her abusive relationship with the actor.
“On 26th Nov 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started beating me. I was pregnant at that time!
“He pulled me from hair, dragged me on floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face & threw me on the wall.
I was brutally beaten by my husband. My caretaker!,” she wrote.
The pictures, Fatima shared, show her face bruised with multiple injuries.
“While I was in operation theater in Lahore, my husband was in Karachi sleeping with his GF,” she claimed.
“Mohsin visited after 2 days of delivery just to take images and gain some publicity.
“I had enough of verbal & physical abuse. I had enough of divorce threats! Enough!”
The actor, who has played key roles in several hit movies, has announced to respond to allegations in a press conference with evidences.
