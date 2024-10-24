Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye after deadly terrorist attack

The building of Pakistan's foreign office in Islamabad. — APP/File

Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that claimed multiple lives in Türkiye on Wednesday.

The assault occurred at the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries near Ankara, where two attackers claimed five lives and injured 22 others. Witnesses at the scene reported hearing gunfire followed by a loud explosion.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the attackers were killed, describing the event as a terrorist attack. He said that of the injured, three are in critical condition.

The assailants were caught on television footage as they stormed the TUSAŞ facility.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan's foreign office earlier today, the government extended its "heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims" and expressed hope for a swift recovery for the wounded.

Pakistan also "reaffirmed its unwavering support for Türkiye’s efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism," stressing that the country stands in solidarity with the Turkish people during this difficult time, the statement said.

President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the Turkish government and people.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this cowardly attack," he said.

President Zardari also highlighted that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations was a global menace and Pakistan, having endured the scourge of terrorism, understood the pain and suffering caused by such brutal acts.

He emphasised that terrorists were enemies of peace and humanity, reiterating the need for united efforts by the international community to eradicate the scourge of terrorism and ensure a secure future for all nations.