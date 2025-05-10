Pakistan’s decisive response compelled India to pursue US-brokered ceasefire: CNN journalist

Screengrab from video issued by Pakistan army showing smoke rising from Udhampur Air Base struck by Pakistani missile site, May 10, 2025. — ISPR

In the aftermath of a US-brokered ceasefire between Pakistan and India, senior CNN journalist Nic Robertson disclosed that Pakistan’s forceful retaliatory strikes in response to Indian aggression left New Delhi reeling, ultimately compelling it to seek urgent US mediation to halt the escalation.

"When India attacked three Pakistani airbases, Pakistan responded with a relentless, massive barrage of missiles and rockets... into Indian military facilities, airbases, and weapons storage sites," Robertson said while speaking to CNN.

"That really put India on the back foot — they didn’t know what had happened," he added.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians, including children, were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

During the escalation, India sent drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier on Friday night, India launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Noor Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases, which were fired from aircraft, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

In response, Pakistan launched "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" against India early on Saturday, targeting multiple military bases, including a missile storage site in northern India.

Subsequently, President Donald Trump said that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a fourth day of strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Robertson, while taking to CNN today, cited a source who was present during high-level negotiations, revealing that Pakistan was sort of on a "military pause" to give a window for diplomacy. "What I understand from this source is that that was blown out of the window when India attacked three airbases," he added.

In response, the journalist added, Pakistan unleashed its full military capability, prompting New Delhi to seek immediate mediation through US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Arabia, and Turkish officials.

Despite multiple flare-ups throughout the day, he said the ceasefire was finally brokered after intense international diplomatic pressure. "The ceasefire was described by sources as a now or never moment," he added.

The CNN journalist also noted that water rights remain a critical issue for Pakistan moving forward.

"The key issue for Pakistan going forward is water," Robertson said, quoting a source. "But for now, this is a ceasefire — everything will work out from there."