VIDEO: Pakistan crushes India’s S-400 system in Adampur





Islamabad: Pakistan Air Force, using its JF-17 Thunder jets, completely destroyed India's advanced S-400 air defence system in Adampur as a response to late late-night missile attack by India, which targeted Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases.

The S-400 system, valued at around $1.5 billion, was considered one of India’s most advanced defence assets.

In another major strike, a key Indian Military Intelligence training centre in Rajouri, involved in planning terrorist activities in Pakistan, was also neutralised.

According to Indian media reports, India’s Sirsa Airfield — a critical military base — was also damaged.

Pakistani drones were spotted flying over Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering serious concern in the area.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians, including children, were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

Meanwhile, India continued to send drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier on Friday night, India launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases, which were fired from aircraft, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

In response, Pakistan said it launched a military operation against India early on Saturday, targeting multiple military bases, including a missile storage site in northern India, as the neighbours extended their worst fighting in nearly three decades.