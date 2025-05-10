After ceasefire, Pakistan cautions India against future hostilities

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed on Saturday evening that Pakistan and India have officially reached a ceasefire agreement after several days of escalating tensions.

His confirmation came soon after United States President Donald Trump announced to mediate the ceasefire between the two countries.

Dar, while speaking with Geo News, stated that both Pakistan and India agreed to bring hostilities to a halt starting at 4:30pm as per Pakistan Standard Time today.

The deputy premier, who also oversees the portfolio of foreign minister, reiterated Pakistan's willingness for a ceasefire. He, however, warned India against any aggression in the future and that it would be dealt with a firm response if the Modi-led government attempts mischief.

He extended gratitude to all countries that played a role in brokering the ceasefire, especially acknowledging efforts by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Dar added that diplomatic efforts had been ongoing throughout the day, which eventually led to the agreement this morning. “Pakistan has always worked for regional peace without compromising its sovereignty,” he remarked.

On the Indian side, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed the ceasefire, reported Indian media. He said all military actions would be suspended and that Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both sides would hold talks on May 12.

"In the talks, both sides agreed on a ceasefire in land, sea and air from this evening," said Misri.

Rubio, in a statement regarding the ceasefire, said that the US Vice President JD Vance had been in contact with senior Pakistani and Indian officials for the past 48 hours.

"I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to an immediate ceasefire," the US secretary of state stated.

He added that both countries will now hold talks on a wide range of issues at a neutral venue.

PM Shehbaz to address nation

Sources told Geo News that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation to take the nation into confidence regarding the Pakistan-India ceasefire.

Airspace 'fully restored' for all flights

Meanwhile, following the ceasefire, Pakistan's airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed.

"All airports in the country available for normal flight operations," said the spokesperson.

Passengers have been advised by PAA to contact the concerned airline to check the latest flight schedule.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.