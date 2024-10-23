KP govt toughens penalties to combat animal cruelty

A donkey cart holder on the way while loaded with empty drums in Faisalabad. — APP/File

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has passed the first-ever Animal Welfare Act, 2024, to safeguard animal rights and introduce imprisonment and fines for those involved in animal cruelty.

The bill was tabled by KP Livestock Minister Fazal Hakim Khan which sailed through the provincial assembly by a majority. The new law repealed the previous legislation Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890.

The copy of the bill, obtained by Geo News, stated that the new law was introduced to prevent the infliction of unnecessary pain to animals and to set standards regarding the humane handling, treatment and transportation of animals in the KP province.





Under the new legislation, offences related to animal cruelty will lead to a jail term of up to six months and fines of up to Rs100,000 or both, depending on the nature of the crime.

The offences include "overdrives, overburdens, beats or otherwise treats any animal, so as to subject it to unnecessary pain or suffering".

Any person, who violates the provision of sections 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 16 of this Act shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with a fine, which may extend to Rs50,000 or with both, the document read.

In case of subsequent violation, the person shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with a fine which may extend to Rs100,000 or with both, it added.

Animal fighting ventures have been banned across the province besides declaring those among offenders who "keeps, uses, manages, advertises or assists such cruel competitions".

A person involved in animal fighting venture would also face three-month imprisonment.

For any other offence for which no specific penalty is provided under this Act, the offender shall be punished with one-month imprisonment or with a fine which may extend to Rs10,000 or with both.

The owner of an animal will be imprisoned for a period of three months or fined for Rs10,000 for concealing matters related to animal rights.

In case of another genre of offence not mentioned in the Code, an offence punishable under this Act, shall be cognisable and bailable.

No person shall perform any surgical procedure on any animal unless that person is a certified or licence holder veterinarian, it stated, adding that the animal should be given an adequate anaesthetic to minimise discomfort or pain during the procedure.

The bill further stated that appropriate slaughter procedures should be adopted for cattle in slaughterhouses.

A person would be penalised for not providing comfortable and secure accommodation to animals during transportation.

Moreover, the KP Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department has been directed to constitute an Animal Welfare Committee to ensure immediate actions against such offences.