IHC orders Imran Khan to be presented before court today

PTI founder and former PM Imran Khan arrives at an Islamabad court for a hearing in this undated image. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Adiala jail superintendent to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is behind bars, before the court today at 3pm.



"Bring the PTI founder, he will have a meeting with his lawyers," said the IHC during the hearing of a contempt of court case against the Adiala jail superintendent for not allowing the lawyers to meet the ex-PM.

The development comes as the jailed politician has been behind bars at the Adiala facility for more than a year due to being embroiled in a plethora of legal cases — of which only one remains, i.e,, the New Toshakhana reference relating to alleged illegal sale of state gifts.

Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in the said case soon after their acquittal in the iddat case — also known as the un-Islamic nikah case.

The incarcerated former premier had appeared before the Supreme Court via a video link in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case in May.

IHC's orders come against the backdrop of the party's ongoing strenuous efforts to secure its founder's release.

Apart from PTI's demand for Khan's freedom, more than 60 members of the United States House of Representatives have also written a letter to President Joe Biden seeking the ex-PM's release.

In their letter, the Democratic lawmakers urged President Biden to prioritise human rights in US policy towards Pakistan.

"We write today to urge you to use the United States' substantial leverage with Pakistan's government to secure the release of political prisoners including former Prime Minister Khan and curtail widespread human rights abuses," the lawmakers said.

During the hearing today, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan said that the Adiala superintendent will have to present reasons if he fails to ensure Khan's presence before the court.

"The court does not accept the security threats [...] the lawyers were not allowed to meet, this is contempt of the court," remarked Justice Ishaq while directing the jail official to provide the Interior Ministry's report and explain what precise threats were there.

The judge also said that reasons will have to be given and the court will have to be satisfied as to what exact threats existed if the PTI founder is not presented before the court.