IACP honours Punjab cop Beenish Fatima with '40 Under 40' award

Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer SP Beenish Fatima (right) receives the award from the IACP president. — X/@OfficialDPRPP

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) has awarded Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer and Superintendent of Police Beenish Fatima with their prestigious '2024 IACP 40 Under 40' award for excelling and leading in her field.

During the annual ceremony held in United States' Boston city on Tuesday, the Punjab Police cop was honoured alongside 40 other police officers aged under 40 from around the world — all of whom were rewarded after making through hundreds of nominations.

Fatima who serves the Rawalpindi was presented the award by the IACP president during a grand ceremony celebrating young talent among the world's best cops.

According to the IACP's website, the "awardees represent the top rising leaders from around the globe, exemplifying leadership, dedication, and service to their communities and the law enforcement profession".

The police officers who received the award pose for a group photo. — X/@OfficialDPRPP

Reacting to the young cop's achievement, the Punjab Police took to its official X account and wrote: "Proud moment for Pakistan!"

It added: "SP Beenish Fatima, working as Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, is the only one in Pakistan who got selected for this award."

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also congratulated Fatima for bringing Pakistan's name in good light to the world and winning the international award.

"SP Beenish Fatima is a valuable asset of Punjab Police," said the top Punjab cop on her feat.

SP Fatima also holds the distinction of being the first woman CTO in Rawalpindi.