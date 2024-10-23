Karachi temperature expected to rise up to 39°C this week

This photo shows a boy helping a patient outside a hospital during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Karachiites are likely to face intense heat this week as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that mercury could soar from 37°C to 39°C during the next three to four days.

A maximum temperature of 38°C was recorded in the country’s financial hub today (Wednesday) as per the prediction of a warm spell which would continue till Sunday.

The Met Office said that the city may experience hot and dry winds blowing from north and northwest in the daytime.

However, the weather experts indicated that the temperature will likely to drop by the end of this week after restoration of sea breezes from October 27 to October 28.

Apart from Karachi, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the western and upper parts of the country, as per PMD's daily weather forecast.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today which will prevail till Thursday.

However, cloudy weather with rain-wind and thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region.

A day ago, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz noted that there’s less chance of rain in October and November. Predicting the arrival of winter, the weather expert said that there is no possibility of more than normal cold in the whole country.

He remarked that Islamabad and northern areas have started witnessing some cold at night, signalling the commencement of pre-winter period.