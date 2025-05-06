Rain likely to hit parts of Karachi today

The representational image shows raindrops on a window screen. — Unsplash/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that there is a possibility of rain in the suburbs of the port city in the evening hours with slight relief from summer heat.

According to the weather department, in the next 24 hours, the overall weather in Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid.

It was also predicted by the PMD that the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 35 degrees Celsius and 37°C in the urban metropolis.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature, which will be recorded, has been predicted to be at 27.5°C, according to the Met Office.

Additionally, the humidity in the city's air is 49%, as per the weatherman.

Dry winds from the northeast are also blowing at a speed of 6 kilometres per hour towards the city, added the Meteorological Department.

On Monday, the PMD said that rain was unlikely in Karachi due to prevailing dry winds.

Before that, it was forecast that there was a chance of strong winds and thunderstorm-related rainfall in Karachi, providing relief to the citizens from the hot and humid weather.

It is important to note that the port city has been in the grip of intense heat, especially from 11am to 4pm.

The authorities advised citizens not to go out unnecessarily during this time in order to prevent heat-related medical emergencies.