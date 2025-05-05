Russia, Iran urge restraint amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

A Pakistan flag is seen on Pakistan Rangers' Post near the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, India, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Amidst escalating tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbours in South Asia, Russia and Iran on Monday urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint.

Tensions between the arch-rivals flared following last month´s deadly attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people — an allegation Islamabad has strongly denied as baseless, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

Islamabad, however, says it has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch military action, fuelling prospects for war between the neighbours.

"We hope that the parties will be able to take measures (...) that will reduce tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that "we are following with great concern the tense atmosphere that has developed on the border".

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call on Monday that the "particularly privileged partnership" between Moscow and Delhi was "not subject to external influence and continues to develop dynamically in all areas", the Kremlin said in a statement.

Moscow last week said it was ready to mediate after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held calls with both sides last week.

"India is our strategic partner. Pakistan is also our partner. We value our relations with both Delhi and Islamabad," Peskov said.

Iran's foreign minister urges restraint

Iran's foreign minister urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint as he arrived in Islamabad today for a one-day visit.

"We seek de-escalation and urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid increasing tensions," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters on arrival in Islamabad.

Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam told state media the matter would be on the agenda, given Iran's close ties with both nations.

Araqchi will also travel to Delhi on Thursday, Iran's embassy in India said on X. It was not immediately clear if the visits were planned prior to the latest tension.

"The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement flagging the meetings.

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously ruled out third-party mediation in matters related to Kashmir.

Since the attack, Islamabad has been in touch with a number of capitals regarding the situation, its foreign office said, most recently through a telephone call between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Lavrov expressed concern over the situation and stressed the importance of diplomacy to resolve issues," the foreign office said in a statement on Sunday, adding that he urged restraint on both sides, asking them to avoid escalation.

Islamabad has also asked its United Nations envoy to seek a meeting of the UN Security Council to brief the body on what it called India's "aggressive actions" risking peace and security.