Big cat sighting on road leaves Murree villagers fearful

MURREE: A video has surfaced showing a leopard emerging from the Kuldana forest and walking onto Mohra Sharif Road in Murree, triggering alarm among local communities.

Panic and fear have gripped several large villages located near the Kuldana forest, as residents remain on edge following the sighting.

This is not an isolated incident. In recent days, multiple sightings of leopards and panthers have been reported across various forests in Murree.

Conservationists attribute the growing frequency of such encounters to habitat fragmentation, poaching, dwindling wild prey populations, and retaliation killings, often triggered when leopards prey on livestock.

While leopards are sometimes killed for their pelts, the majority of killings stem from revenge for livestock losses or rare attacks on humans.

There has been a rise in such incidents in recent years, putting further pressure on a species already considered globally vulnerable.

Pakistan's leopard population, though sparse, ranges from the north to central regions, including even the Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad. Proximity to urban areas makes these leopards particularly vulnerable.

Women in rural areas face an elevated risk of leopard encounters due to their traditional responsibilities of collecting water and firewood, tasks that require walking long distances through forested areas.

Conservation groups have partnered with communities to educate women and schoolchildren on risk-reduction strategies, such as travelling in groups, a measure that has significantly reduced human attacks in recent years.

However, livestock depredation remains widespread. For small-scale farmers, the loss of even a few goats or cattle can be economically devastating, often fuelling retaliatory killings despite legal protections for leopards.

The Murree incident comes on the heels of another high-profile wildlife event in Gilgit-Baltistan, where a female snow leopard and her three cubs were spotted together, a rare occurrence that conservationists described as extraordinary.

However, only days later, a group of snow leopards reportedly attacked livestock, killing two goats and injuring three others near a village.