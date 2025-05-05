Pakistan to respond with ‘full force’ to any violation of its territorial sovereignty: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (centre) and participants of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan pose for a group photo on May 5, 2025. — ISPR

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday warned that Pakistan would respond with “full force” to any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

His remarks came as tensions in the region simmer following last month´s deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people — an allegation Islamabad strongly denied as baseless, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

Islamabad, however, says it has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch military action, fuelling prospects for war between the neighbours.

As per the military’s media wing, the COAS, during his interaction with participants of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan at the GHQ, emphasised: “Pakistan seeks peace in the region and beyond, however, if Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are violated, Pakistan will respond with full force to preserve its national prestige and wellbeing of its people.”

The army chief also highlighted the government’s persistent focus on improving the socioeconomic profile of Balochistan and stated that the scale and scope of ongoing and planned initiatives should serve to dispel the blatant disinformation in this regard.

“Many development projects have already started bearing fruit, benefiting the people of Balochistan,” he added.

Appreciating the role of the civil society members in raising awareness among the people of Balochistan, especially the youth, COAS emphasised their role in enabling progress leading to prosperity.

The army chief underscored that foreign-sponsored terrorism remains the gravest threat to Balochistan’s security and development.

He warned that the nefarious designs of hostile elements, who seek to incite violence, spread fear, and destabilise the province, will not be allowed to succeed.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve, the COAS stated that terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity, and must be confronted with unwavering national unity.

“Terrorist groups that perpetrate terror in the name of Baloch identity to advance their petty insidious agenda are a blemish on Baloch honour and patriotism,” he added.

Gen Munir further said that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue to fight the menace of terrorism with the complete support of the people of Pakistan.