Met office predicts no rain for Karachi due to dry wind

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that there are no chances for rain in the port city due to dry winds.

Earlier, it was forecast that there was a chance of strong winds and thunderstorm-related rainfall in Karachi, providing relief to the citizens from the hot and humid weather.

However, to the city’s dismay, the weather system has moved away from Karachi, according to PMD.

However, the Met department predicted chances of rain in parts of the city tomorrow (Tuesday).

Last week, the Met Office said that temperatures in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province are expected to remain unusually high.

Since then, the port city has been in the grip of intense heat, especially from 11am to 4pm.

The authorities advised citizens not to go out unnecessarily during this time in order to prevent heat-related medical emergencies.

The forecast comes against the backdrop of the last month being the seventh driest and the second hottest April in the country over the past 65 years.