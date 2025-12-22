'Emily In Paris' season 5's 'most challenging' scene revealed

'Emily In Paris' season 5's 'most challenging' scene featured Marcello

Emily In Paris season 5 director Andy Fleming has revealed how that scene with the flooded piazza was filmed.

Andy admitted that the scene was the toughest to film since they needed the piazza to be flooded. The said scene featured Emily’s Italian beau Marcello Muratori’s first fashion show in Venice.

The venue for the show gets flooded as the water level rises and that poses a big danger to the show.

However, resilient Emily comes up with the idea of doing the show anyway. So audiences see models flaunt Marcello’s designs while strutting in a foot of water.

"The was the most complicated sequence we’ve ever done on the show. You can’t just go in and flood a piazza in Venice, they won’t let you. We had to find a place where we could build a reservoir in just one part of the piazza. The actual runway of it, that was real water," the director told Us Weekly.

"But the rest of it is digital. That is another whole challenge. But I will say that more work went into that sequence than any other sequence in all five seasons of the show," he added.

As for Emily’s temporary move to Rome and why she ultimately chooses to stay in Paris, the director explained. "The show really is about Emily’s relationship with Paris. So she kind of has to discover what Paris means to her by going other places," Fleming shared.

"She’s always going to come back to Paris. But we did a lot in Italy. We did four episodes in Rome and then five in Paris and then one in Venice. So half of the season took place outside of France, which was kind of a lot for us," added the director.

Emily in Paris season 5 is streaming on Netflix.