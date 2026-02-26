Lisa Rinna slams Andy Cohen for his below the belt move: 'So shady'

Andy Cohen has broken his silence after Lisa Rinna did an unexpected thing with his book.

The author of The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up interviewed Rinna on the Wednesday, February 25 episode of Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, where he inquired about why she burnt his book in her fireplace.

In his 2023 publication, Cohen revealed that she once messaged him “after midnight saying she’s leaving.”

He took a step further and published their conversation in which Rinna asked him “if there was a path forward” to continue her journey on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In her book You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It, which came out on February 24, 2026, the 62-year-old American actress admitted that she was reeling with anger after finding out about her late-night chat with Cohen in his book.

She penned, “When anyone gives you a heads-up that you’re in their book, you know you’re f***ed.”

Strongly disapproving of the inclusion of her “personal text messages” in his book, Rinna called it “so shady, so Andy, so Bravo, so unnecessary.”

The Veronica Mars star “threw his book in my fireplace and watched it burn gleefully” right after she read those texts because she “was so mad.”

However, Cohen, who hosted The Traitors’ end-of-season cast reunion, apologized her when they crossed paths there.

He confessed, “You write in the book about … my publishing a couple of text messages that really pissed you off. Text messages from you that I put in my book Daddy Diaries pissed you off so much that you burned my book in your fireplace.”

“I apologize for publishing those texts. … I’ve had that done to me and I didn’t like it. I had all these reasons for doing it and when I really thought about it, I was like, ‘Oh wait, I gotta apologize.’ So, I’m sorry!” Cohen explained.

“You apologized in that moment and it meant the world,” Rinna said, accepting his public apology.