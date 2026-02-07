Deep freeze returning to northeastern United States this weekend: 'Dangerous conditions'

It is going to feel ‘painfully cold’ to be outside

A weather expert has warned that the ‘deep freeze’ is returning to the northeastern United States this weekend that will hit over 100 million people.

According to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter, "The combination of Arctic air and gusty winds could make it feel colder than any other point so far this winter for many in the region."

The report claims it is going to feel ‘painfully cold’ to be outside — even for a few minutes.

It further says the blast of Arctic air is coming directly from the frozen tundra north of Hudson Bay, Canada, and will bring 'dangerous conditions' and yet another surge in energy demands to over 100 million utility customers in the northeastern part of the nation.

Jon said' "Heating bills for some people could run hundreds of dollars above the historical average during this intense 25-day cold wave.”

Another weather expert said' "In many parts of the Northeast away from the coast, this prolonged stretch of cold is the most extreme in at least the last decade and, in some areas, the last two decades.”

AccuWeather senior director of forecasting operations Dan DePodwin said, "Many locations will end up with a streak of days below freezing that falls into the top 10 longest such streaks on record."

The leading edge of the Arctic air, or front, will travel southeastward across the region into Saturday afternoon.

Almost immediately behind the front, harsh gusty winds will pick up from the northwest, the report continues.