Rihanna 38th birthday detail breaks the internet, featuring unexpected huge item
Rihanna, though, it seems, did not expect the luxurious cake she received on her 38th birthday from her partner A$AP Rocky
As Rihanna turned 38, A$AP Rocky – her partner – threw an intimate birthday surprise for her at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California.
RiRi was in her usual chic style, sporting a full-black dress with matching heels and a faux fur jacket. But what stole the attention, it appears, was the luxury cheesecake on the table.
It was no traditional cake but a charcuterie centrepiece – a popular French culinary art – which includes a giant soft cheese wheel that was sliced partially.
Rich in details, the striking presentation was covered with cured meat, crackers, cornichons, pickled peppers, fresh figs, blackberries, and rosemary.
Against the background of wine bottles, there is a small plaque which reads, "Happy Birthday, Rihanna."
The setting suggests Rocky packed an intimate, romantic surprise instead of a big bash for his partner, which is expected, given the Diamonds hitmaker's liking of fine dining.
The Grammy winner has been dating the Harlem rap star for six years. Though, the couple remained mum on the status of their relationship.
A recent question by a young student on the show Celebrity Substitutes shed light on this.
There, the Praise the Lord rapper was asked if he is married to Rihanna, with whom he shares three children.
“That’s an interesting question that you asked,” he said, giving an evasive response. “You want Rihanna, huh? Well, you got me. You got me today.”
