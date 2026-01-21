Alexander Skarsgard breaks silence on rumors he is bisexual

Alexander Skarsgard clarifies viral remarks

Alexander Skarsgård is clarifying his previous remarks about intimate encounters with men.

While promoting his new gay romance film, Pillion, Alexander previously said that his own encounters with men helped him bring the story to life.

"I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women…," he said at the time. "To me, what was important was that this felt like an opportunity to tell a story about a subculture I hadn’t seen portrayed this way — with so much authenticity."

His remarks ledthe masses to believe that the Tarzan star is bisexual.

In a new interview with Variety, he was asked about his sexuality.

"Oh. That it resonated with my past? It was definitely not an intended statement," the Big Little Lies star stated.

"I don’t know what I was talking about. Maybe it has to do with — there’s a lot of focus sometimes on me as an actor. Maybe it was trying to shift the focus more to the story and these characters. And the importance of telling the story like this," he added.

Pillion follows timid Colin (Henry Melling) as he gets into a submissive relationship with a confident biker Ray (Skarsgård).