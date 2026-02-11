Climate-driven wildfires scorch some of world’s oldest trees in Patagonia

A recent study has stunned scientists revealing that the climate crisis left 23 people dead in Chile and caused widespread destruction in Argentina, a country that hosts some of the world’s oldest trees.

The primary reasons for this is that the hot, dry and windy conditions -which allowed fires to consume huge areas in January-were about three times more likely by global heating.

However, severe wildfires have ravaged the Chilean regions of Biobio and Nuble leading to a declared “state of catastrophe”. This alarming condition has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and forced 52,000 people to flee.

In this regard, Dr Juan Antonio Rivera of the National Scientific and Technical Research Council in Mendoza, Argentina said: “Ancient forecasts were devastated as was the unique biodiversity in the area.”

Another alarming point is the government's failure to acknowledge climate change and its direct connection to human activities. The drying condition of our landscapes is no longer a prediction but a crisis that needs an immediate response to safeguard our novel biodiversity and our people.

At present, scientists believe that intensifying weather events will continue to increase until humanity stops burning fossil fuels. This study utilized peer-reviewed methods and climate models to analyse the hot, dry and windy conditions driven by global heating as reported by The Guardian.

Analysis shows that the crisis in Chile was worsened by non-native tree plantations which are more combustible than native species. Because these plantations are located adjacent to settlements, the 2024 wildfires severely damaged Valparaiso and surrounding regions, claiming at least 131 lives.