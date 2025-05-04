Karachi to witness strong winds, light rain: Met Office

A general view shows the port city, Karachi, on May 18, 2021 during a sand storm. —AFP

KARACHI: Hinting at possible relief for Karachiities who have been reeling under scorching heat, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast strong winds in the meropolis today (Sunday).

Strong winds are likely to blow in Karachi during the day today with speeds up to 30 kilometres per hour, the Met Office said in a statement on Sunday.

With humidity levels currently at 58%, the PMD said that the weather is expected to remain cloudy tomorrow with the possibility of light rain in some places.

The drizzle forecast comes against the backdrop of the last month being the seventh driest and the second hottest April in the country over the past 65 years.

The average temperature across the country during April was 27.91 degrees Celsius, which is 3.37°C higher than the long-term average of 24.54°C.

Daytime temperatures were particularly alarming, with the average maximum temperature recorded at 36.40°C, surpassing the usual average of 31.74°C by 4.66°C. This made it the second-highest daytime temperature average for the month of April during the last 65 years.

April's rainfall was 59% below average, classifying it among the driest April's recorded since 1960.

This significant deviation highlights the growing impact of climate change on the country's weather patterns. These extremes could have serious implications for agriculture, water resources, and public health, particularly as the summer season intensifies.

However, this is likely to ease as the PMD has forecast wind and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms in the upper and central parts of the country from May 1 to May 4 (today).

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has also issued a weather alert for Lahore and other parts of the province, warning of continued heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The authority said that thunderstorm-related downpours are expected to persist through May 4 in areas including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Multan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur divisions are also likely to be affected.