PMD forecasts thunderstorm-linked showers for Karachi

A view of the dark, cloudy sky during the monsoon rainy season in Karachi on August 6, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the possibility of strong winds and thunderstorm-linked rainfall in parts of Karachi on Monday evening (today), potentially offering brief respite from the city’s hot and humid conditions.

The weather is expected to remain hot and humid over the next 24 hours, with maximum temperatures likely to range between 35°C and 37°C, according to the PMD.

Currently, humidity stands at 43%, while dry northwesterly winds are blowing at 8 kilometres per hour. The minimum temperature recorded in the past 24 hours was 28°C, the department added.

Last week, the Met Office said that temperatures in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province are expected to remain unusually high.

Since then, the port city has been in the grip of intense heat, especially from 11am to 4pm.

The higher authorities have advised citizens not to go out unnecessarily during this time in order to prevent heat-related medical emergencies.

The forecast comes against the backdrop of the last month being the seventh driest and the second hottest April in the country over the past 65 years.

The average temperature across the country during April was 27.91 degrees Celsius, which is 3.37°C higher than the long-term average of 24.54°C.

Daytime temperatures were particularly alarming, with the average maximum temperature recorded at 36.40°C, surpassing the usual average of 31.74°C by 4.66°C.

This made it the second-highest daytime temperature average for the month of April during the last 65 years.

April's rainfall was 59% below average, classifying it among the driest Aprils recorded since 1960.

This significant deviation highlights the growing impact of climate change on the country's weather patterns.

These extremes could have serious implications for agriculture, water resources, and public health, particularly as the summer season intensifies.