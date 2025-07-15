Investigators extract key details from Humaira Asghar's cellphones

Investigators believe actor died on October 7, contacted 14 individuals on day of her suspected death
Actor Humaira Asghar Ali is believed to have died on October 7, 2024, as investigators found she last used her cellphone that day around 5pm, based on data extracted from her devices. Officials believe she died the same day.
The body of the actor was discovered on July 8 in a flat located in Ittehad Commercial, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.
Her decomposed remains were found after a court bailiff, acting on a landlord's complaint about unpaid rent, broke into the apartment.
According to investigators, Humaira contacted 14 individuals via mobile phone on the day of her suspected death. From the flat, authorities recovered three mobile phones, a tablet, a diary, and various documents.
Police further revealed that the actor had three SIM cards registered against her name — all of which were active in the recovered devices. Notably, two of the three phones were not password-protected.
Digital forensic examination shows her phones held over 2,000 saved contacts. Moreover, there is consistent evidence of communication with at least 75 phone numbers over a prolonged period, officials added.
Preliminary findings from the post-mortem suggest the body was in the final stages of decomposition, indicating that Humaira likely died around eight months ago — consistent with the last phone activity on October 7.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding her death and to question those she last contacted.
