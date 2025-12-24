'Dhurandhar' announces release date for sequel

'Dhurandhar' sequel release date announced

Dhurandhar, a spy-action thriller, has become one of the top-grossing Indian movies at the box office. Now, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has locked in the release date for the sequel.



It is on Eid, March 19, 2026. In addition to the creators' eye on a pan-India rollout, the film will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

According to Variety, the decision to cover the South Indian markets follows a strong response from those markets.

As the movie has so far netted INR 730.77 crore domestically and overseas, it has grossed INR 186.9 crore. Jio Studios provided these stats.

Meanwhile, under the direction of Aditya Dhar, best known for Uri: The Surgical Strike, the sequel is expected to continue from the cliffhanger ending.

While the sequel is in post-production, Dhurandhar 2 is considered a hotly anticipated film in 2026.

Apart from Ranveer, the cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

In other news, Aditya reacts to the success his movie is receiving, adding, "History is being rewritten in Indian cinema. By men and women who have fire in their hearts and love for their country."

"They wanted to tell a story to their country people. The best part of the box office success of Dhurandhar is that it’s organic. All those crying 'corporate bookings' in the week of release have suddenly become silent now," the director concludes.