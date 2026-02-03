'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' shows Ranveer Singh sparking more menace & gory
Along with the teaser, ''Dhurandhar: The Revenge' also dropped the release date
Dhurandhar continues to march at the box office, raking in over $150 million. But the rage of Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, is yet to end.
It required a sequel to end his thirst for revenge. Enter: Dhurandhar: The Revenge
JioStudios and B62 Studios drop the teaser, which carries the story from the first installment, providing fans a window into how Singh is hell-bent on completing his mission in the streets of Lyari, Karachi.
As promised, the sequel shows more menace and gore, which has now become a hallmark of the franchise.
What is noticeable is a change in Singh's look. He loses the long braid he donned in the first part as his latest avatar loses his hair, giving him a raw yet intense look.
Under the direction of Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar's sequel promises to scale up the scope and raise the stakes, leaving viewers gasping in awe and terror.
Given the success of the first installment, the makers are eyeing a pan-Indian expansion, meaning it will roll out in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
High-octane thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge will debut in theatres on March 19.
