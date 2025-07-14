Cyber crime agency says call centre was raided recently and found to be hosting fraudulent online network
ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Monday handed over five foreign nationals to National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on a two-day physical remand for allegedly running an illegal call centre in the G-10 sector of the federal capital.
According to the NCCIA, the call centre was raided recently and found to be hosting a fraudulent online network, allegedly run by the five foreign individuals. More than 60 Pakistani nationals were also employed at the site.
During the court proceedings, the prosecutor stated that the accused were part of an organised network involved in online scams through illegal websites. “Further interrogation of the suspects is necessary,” the prosecutor told the court while seeking their physical remand.
The court accepted the prosecution’s plea and directed authorities to present the foreign nationals again on July 16.
The NCCIA spokesperson confirmed that the suspects were arrested during a raid in G-10 and that action would also be taken against those who provided them with support and security within Pakistan.
