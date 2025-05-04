Tainted milk used in scores of Karachi tea shops

Waiters prepare to serve tea cups to customers at a tea shop. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Sindh's port city is known for its vibrant culture, a lively nightlife of which key features are ever-busy tea stalls, commonly known as dhabas, spread across the city.

Metaphorically speaking, chai dhabas in Karachi can be found at almost every second or maybe third turn, wherever you go with people from all walks of life, the young and the old, students and retirees alike, along with office-going individuals seen engaged in gossip and sipping tea and other snacks available at these shops.

However, an alarming revelation has come to the fore concerning the contamination of milk used in tea at such dhabas.

As per the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), it collected milk samples from 127 dhabas across the city, of which more than 100 samples were found to be contaminated.

During the analysis, the SFA found detergent, salt and carbonates in the milk being used at tea shops in the metropolis. Furthermore, harmful substances were also found in the tea powder itself.

The authority warned that consuming such harmful tea was injurious to human health.