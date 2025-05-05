Security forces neutralise 8 terrorists killed in separate KP operations

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen in this undated image. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces neutralised at least eight terrorists during separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to the ISPR, an IBO was conducted in the general area of Mir Ali of North Waziristan district.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and, resultantly, three khwarij were sent to hell," it added.

Fitna Al Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which regularly launches attacks on the country from Afghan soil.

In another IBO conducted in South Waziristan district, the ISPR said, two terrorists were successfully neutralised by the security forces.

"However, during intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Naik Mujahid Khan (age: 40 years, resident of District Kohat) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom."

The ISPR further said that two more engagements took place between security forces and the terrorists in Khyber and Bannu districts, resulting in the killing of three militants.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who, according to ISPR, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as innocent civilians.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR concluded.

The anti-terror operations come against the backdrop of increased terrorist attacks in the country, which surged by 42% in January, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Pakistan has time again urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by terrorists to carry out attacks against Pakistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad's reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP, with the former providing logistical, operational and financial support to the latter.