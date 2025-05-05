Pakistan tests Fatah missile amid heightened India tensions

A missile being launched from the ground can be seen in this still taken from an undated video. — X/@OfficialDGISPR

Pakistan has successfully conducted a training launch of a Fatah series surface-to-surface missile, demonstrating a range of 120 kilometres as part of the ongoing 'Indus' military exercise, Indus, the military's media wing said on Monday.

This marks the second missile test in as many days amid escalating tensions with India, following New Delhi's stringent actions against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, which has significantly strained bilateral relations.

The purpose of the launch was to ensure the operational readiness of troops and validate critical technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and improved accuracy, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Senior officers from the Pakistan Army, along with scientists and engineers from the nation's strategic organisations, monitored the launch.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir congratulated the troops, scientists, and engineers involved in the exercise.

They expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Army’s preparedness and technical expertise to counter any aggression against the nation’s territorial integrity.

Pakistan has said that India plans a military incursion after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the deadly attack on domestic tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to punish the backers of the attack "beyond their imagination".

Meanwhile, despite threats from India, Pakistan has remained composed and reiterated its willingness to take part in a neutral investigation into the attack. However, India’s leadership and media continue to fuel warmongering narratives.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has assured the international community that Pakistan will not escalate tensions in the region, reiterating the country’s commitment to peace.

“You have to work on the other side, don’t worry about us. I have given you my word. We will exercise restraint,” he told an event in Islamabad.