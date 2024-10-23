Bushra Bibi secures bail in New Toshakha case

An undated image of former first lady and wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi. — X/@PTIOfficial

ISLAMABAD: In a significant relief on the legal front for Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted her bail in the new Toshakhana reference.



The former first lady's bail plea was accepted against Rs1 million surety bonds during the hearing conducted by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The PTI founder's wife had moved the IHC on October 3 seeking bail in the jewellery set case.

The petition, filed via Advocate Yousaf Chaudhry, contended that the petitioner was a housewife and the allegations against her were baseless.

It added that the investigation was not transparent and the case was aimed at keeping the petitioner in jail. It said that the same case was being run with different angles.

Previously, a trial court had terminated the post-arrest bail of the former first lady on September 30.

The case pertains to a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the couple in August.

It involves a jewellery set gifted to Bushra by the Saudi crown prince when Khan was the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

The jewellery set — comprising a ring, bracelet, necklace a pair of earrings — was gifted to the former first lady on her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021, and the duo kept it illegally, alleges the NAB's reference.

During the hearing today, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) prosecutor Umair Majeed said that the jewellery set in the said case was priced while the suspects were in possession of it. However, he added, the market value of a jewellery item could not be determined until it was physically available.

Complaining that the state was not given an opportunity to estimate the price of the jewellery set correctly, the FIA prosecutor said that the said item should be placed in an auction and should be priced accordingly.

The official further stressed that a gift remains the property of the state until legally purchased and maintained that as per the procedure, a gift can be bought four months after its price has been assessed.

"A state gift cannot be kept by a person without being bought first," noted Majeed.

In response to Justice Aurangzeb's question about what would happen if the Bvlgari (Bulgari) set was returned, the FIA prosecutor said: "There is a plea bargain in the NAB law, but there is no such provision in that law."

Speaking during the hearing, the judge remarked that an accurate estimate of the price of a Toshakhana gift can only assessed via an auction.

However, Justice Aurangzeb questioned why the PTI founder was made a suspect in the case if it was his wife who did not deposit the jewellery set in the Toshakhana.

To this, the FIA official contended that Khan was a public officeholder.

"This is a similar case to that of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa," remarked the judge.

"This case is slightly different from that," responded prosecutor Majeed.