New timings notified for Punjab schools

Students wearing face masks walk along a street amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 21, 2023. — AFP

The schools across Punjab will follow new timings from next week as directed by Environmental Protection Authority in the wake of intensifying smog crisis.

A statement issued on Wednesday said that the school timings will start from 8:45am, taking effect from October 28 till January 31, 2025. The school administrations have been directed to organise students' assemblies indoors.

Citizens have been advised to avoid outdoor exercise, keep their doors and windows closed to prevent dirty air, wear mask and check their vehicles' fitness among other precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, activities like fireworks have been banned till January, 31, 2025.

Lahore topped the list of the most polluted cities in the world for the second time in a row today, with an even higher air quality index (AQI) than yesterday.

As per the latest IQAir data, Lahore's air quality dropped to 503 on the US AQI, which is "hazardous" to citizens' health.

Medical experts have advised those with respiratory issues such as asthma and dust allergies to practice extreme caution to stay safe from the effects of air pollution.