PTI lawmakers Riyaz Fatyana (left), Zain Qureshi, and Asalam Ghuman. — Facebook/Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi/Riaz Fatyana/Brig Retd. Aslam Ghumman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers Zain Qureshi, Riyaz Fatyana, Aslam Ghuman, and Miqdad Ali Khan have been issued show-cause notices by the party for violating instructions during the ruling coalition government's passage of the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment.

According to the show-cause notice, issued separately to the four lawmakers by PTI's central secretariat on Tuesday, stated that all its members of the National Assembly and Senate were directed to ensure their safety, security, urging them to stay at a designated location.

It added that the members were also instructed to "not to be in touch with anyone for or on behalf of the government for the purpose of the constitutional tweaks".

The development comes just two days after the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition government successfully tabled and passed a new constitutional law in both the upper and lower houses of the parliament.

The process of the approval of the controversial legislation — strongly opposed by the PTI owing to its impact on the country's judicial system — began on Sunday evening and ended in the morning hours on Monday (October 21).

During the vote on the contentious amendments, the government secured 225 votes, surpassing the required 224, with support from a handful of independent MNAs, including members of the Imran Khan-founded party.

Zahoor Qureshi, Aurangzeb Khichi, Usman Ali, and Mubarak Zeb were the PTI-backed independent MNAs who voted in the tweak's favour, while Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q)'s Chaudhry Ilyas also supported the legislation.

Meanwhile, Zain was incommunicado since October 16 and his video regarding his status began circulating on October 21 following the passage of the legal reforms. On the other hand, PTI Opposition Leader Omar Ayub claimed about the lawmaker's wife being arrested from her house, Miqdad Ali being disappeared while travelling to Islamabad and Fatyana's son being "disappeared" twice. Ghuman, too, was not in contact with the party both before and during the legislative process.

"These instructions were issued to every MNA and Senator in order to avoid, not only harassment but also to be in touch with the party or its authorized representative for further instructions in the aforesaid matter," read the notices.

In the separate notices to all four lawmakers, the party maintained that each of them had the instruction and directions communicated to them.

"Needless to add that you were bound to follow these party directions and instructions, including the direction to be at the designated location, and those abroad not to come to Pakistan till further instruction, and not to be in communication with anyone for or on behalf of the Government for the purpose of the 26th constitutional amendment," it added.

However, it further read, the members left the designated location, and you avoided contact with the party or its authorised persons in the several days leading up to the vote in "disregard of the aforesaid directions and instructions".

"We have been provided with credible evidence and statements from reliable sources that you had full intention of defecting in case your vote was needed," the letter stated.

The party has, therefore, asked the lawmakers to respond to the notice within seven days, explaining why they should not be declared to have defected from the party and/or that "you have violated the party instructions, thus liable to be expelled from the Party forthwith".

"Should you fail to respond to this notice, it would be assumed that you have nothing to say in your defense and you will be proceeded against without further notice, including expulsion from the party," read the notice.