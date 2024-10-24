Forces kill 9 terrorists, including high-value traget, in Bajaur IBO

Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have eliminated nine terrorists — or "khawarij" — including two suicide bombers and a ring leader in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district.

During the operation, conducted on the night between October 23 and 24, high-value target (HVT) and terrorist ring leader Said Muhammad alias "Qureshi Ustad" was killed following an intense exchange of fire with the troops, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The militants, the military's media wing added, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

With the sanitisation operation underway to eliminate any further militants in the area, the security forces also recovered large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists.

The ISPR further reaffirmed the security forces' resolve to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Last week, at least five militants were arrested in an IBO in Balochsitan's Pishin district. Whereas two terrorists were killed in a separate IBO in the province's Zhob district.

The IBOs are part of the concerted efforts by the government, security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to tackle the menace of terrorism which has witnessed an increase in recent months.

As per the third quarterly report (Q3) issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the total fatalities from three quarters of this year have surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire of 2023 with 1,534 deaths compared to last year's 1,523.

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the third quarter.

Balochistan and KP have been at the forefront of the country's war against terror and have faced the brunt of terror attacks.