Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aims to win King Charles's heart to 'survive'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to stop offending King Charles and the senior members of the royal family in order to survive.

As reported by The Mirror, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could win the heart of the Monarch by respecting the royal family.

He said, "If they are to thrive and not just survive they must avoid offending the Royal Family, their attacks have cost both them and the royals popularity and made them appear extremely destructive and also hypocritical over the issue of privacy."

The royal expert also discussed Charles's decision to cancel meeting his son during the Duke's recent trip to the UK.

Richard said, "The depth of the rift with the Royal Family has, if anything, deepened after Harry’s recent visit."

The expert elaborated, "[the] utterly bizarre subsequent controversy over whether his father was too busy to meet him which is extremely unhelpful as he needs to project a positive image."