Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give new tension to King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not seem to go back from their alleged strategy to hurt their royal relatives with their stunts as the couple are reportedly attempting to be rivals to the royal family to save their image.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of improving their image by going against the royal family.



Commenting on Meghan and Harry's recent royal-style Nigeria trip, an expert has claimed "an alternative royal family is emerging".



"The problem for the Sussexes is that once you start doing anything like that, people become a lot more critical of what you do outside that - like commercial endeavours or quasi-royal tours," Gareth Russell told The Sun.

"People will put them under more of a microscope because they're calling it 'The Office of Harry and Meghan.'"

"It's interesting. I wonder is it part of a plan to pivot from some harsh headlines they've had in the last year or two?"

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents Harry and Meghan have hinted at doing more foreign tours, and Harry's recent statement suggests King Charles' refusal to meet him has seemingly reignited the feud between the two families.



Russell warned the royal family of the Sussexes' intentions, saying "they are planning more faux-royal tours, including across the US."



"Their popularity at the moment is pretty low in America but that could change. Public opinion is always a bit of a rollarcoaster. But they absolutely could (go on a US tour) and there's indications that they will," added Russel.

Prince Harry, in conversation with People, seemingly warned his own family as he said: "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to travelling more because the work matters."

King Charles and Prince William, according to an insider, "are consulting other senior royals and aides to stop Meghan and Harry from becoming a real threat to the royal family and the monarchy.