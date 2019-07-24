close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 24, 2019

Mohsin Abbas Haider sacked from comedy show after domestic abuse allegations

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 24, 2019

Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider after causing havoc in the media industry over allegations of domestic abuse and extramarital affair, has now been sacked from the late night comedy show he was part of.

Reports revealed that the management decided to dismiss him from the show that airs on a local private channel, until he is proven innocent.

On the other hand, a first information report (FIR) on behalf of his wife Fatema Sohail has also been registered against him at the Defence station which mentioned life threats and breach of trust.

Last week, Fatema Sohail accused the ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ actor of  domestic violence during her pregnancy as well as having an extramarital affair with a model.

The allegations were refuted by the actor in a press conference on Sunday.

