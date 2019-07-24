Mohsin Abbas Haider sacked from comedy show after domestic abuse allegations

Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider after causing havoc in the media industry over allegations of domestic abuse and extramarital affair, has now been sacked from the late night comedy show he was part of.

Reports revealed that the management decided to dismiss him from the show that airs on a local private channel, until he is proven innocent.

On the other hand, a first information report (FIR) on behalf of his wife Fatema Sohail has also been registered against him at the Defence station which mentioned life threats and breach of trust.

Last week, Fatema Sohail accused the ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ actor of domestic violence during her pregnancy as well as having an extramarital affair with a model.

The allegations were refuted by the actor in a press conference on Sunday.