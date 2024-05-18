Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to exchange engagement rings

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to make their romance everlasting by exchanging rings soon.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the couple "are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later."

The source shared that Swift and Kelce "make a great match and there's no question about that."

This news comes just after the Lover singer celebrated her one-year anniversary with the NFL athlete at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como.

In the viral photos, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying their private candlelight dinner and late-night strolls during their romantic gateway to Lake Como.

Previously, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the globally known musician appears "in the mood for a proposal" from her beau.

She stated, "Those candles on the ground encircling their table and the sumptuous surroundings, it might be seen as almost churlish for a guy not to get down on one knee at some stage between the courses."