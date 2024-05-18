Chris Hemsworth's pricey keepsake: Mad Max prop secrets revealed

Chris Hemsworth disclosed on Saturday a unique memento he secured from his upcoming film Mad Max: Furiosa.
The 40-year-old star, known for his portrayal of Thor, confessed to acquiring the distinctive motorbike ridden by his villainous character, Dementus, during production.
Hemsworth, while speaking to The Daily Telegraph, emphasized, "I don't know if I should admit, I didn't steal but I definitely said, This is coming with me."
The motorbike, featuring a radial aeroplane engine as its drive mechanism, captured attention throughout the film.
Furthermore, he commended director George Miller for his adept storytelling in Furiosa, describing it as a brilliant cautionary tale that examines various contemporary issues through a fictional narrative.
"What's remarkable about what George has done is to be quite accurate in the potentiality of what is to come," he expressed, highlighting Miller's foresight in addressing future societal challenges.
Reflecting on the film's themes, he remarked, "I find it quite remarkable looking back and going, wow, they had it pegged."
