Nazish Jahangir refutes allegations of her affair with Mohsin Abbas Haider

Emerging model Nazish Jahangir after getting hauled into the turmoil pertaining to Mohsin Abbas Haider and his wife Fatima Sohail, who have presently engulfed the Pakistani media industry, came forth breaking her silence on talk of her being involved with the actor.

Turning to her Instagram, the model issued a statement saying she has been impacted mentally to a great extent because of personal grudges between the two.

“Whatever’s true will come out as it is, eventually. Fatima has used a line on me without any evidence that I was sleeping with her husband and all of you accused me of being a home wrecker,” she said in her statement.

“Use your senses, if she had any evidence, she would have posted that too like she did of her husband abusing her,” she added.

“Fatima Sohail was on call with me a one before her delivery and I congratulated her as well. At that time, Mohsin was doing some shoot in Karachi while I was in Islamabad. But anyway, if she is a victim of domestic abuse then I have sympathy for her but I would like to announce that I am not the reason behind their marital issues,” she continued.

“Only Mohsin Abbas Haider himself can explain why my name was dragged in all of this that too without any valid evidence that ruined my image infront of all the media. I am still in a state of shock as I am not that person who would ever talk on anyone’s character, for me this is a very shameful act,” she went on to say.

"I would like to say that she didn’t suffer from all of this but victimized me aswell just for the sake of their personal grudges and that has effected me mentally aswell. [sic],” she said.



In another post she mentioned how Fatima had been in contact with her through the course of her pregnancy as well to discuss personal issues and marital problems.

“Why would she talk to me or call me if I was sleeping with her husband? I can raise so many questions in my defense but that’s not who I am,” she added.

“Mohsin Abbas Haider is a very good friend to me and so was her wife. I have no idea what happened that she involved me in all of this and accused me for things I could never imagine,” she said as she ended the post.

Earlier, Fatima Sohail in a social media post had alleged that her husband Mohsin Abbas Haider had inflicted physical torture on her during her pregnancy while he had an extramarital affair with Nazish Jahangir.

