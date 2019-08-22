Bollywood's hypocrisy exposed as more actors voice support for Priyanka Chopra

After Priyanka Chopra's hypocrisy lay bare in front of the world as her contentious tweet encouraging India's military to wage nuclear war with Pakistan stood in contradiction to her professional responsibilities as UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka got called out for her pro-war stance by a Pakistani fan at BeautyCon summit in Los Angeles. She was asked to explain her tweet in which she had cheered for war with Pakistan.

The 36-year-old Indian actor is under hot waters since then for her ‘condescending’ and ‘patronizing’ tone during interaction with the girl.

"I hear you. Whenever you're done venting... Got it? Done? OK, cool. War is not something I'm really fond of, but I am patriotic,” she said at the event.

“Girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell. Don't embarrass yourself,” she added.

Following this, Pakistan's minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari wrote a letter to UNICEF's Executive Director Henrietta Fore, urging Priyanka's removal as Goodwill Ambassador.



To oppose this, a number of Bollywood celebrities, after Kangana Ranaut, have come forth voicing support for the Indian actor, including famed director Ali Abbas Zafar, Madhur Bhandarkar and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Bhandarkar, who directed Priyanka in 'Fashion' in 2008 supporting Pee Cee's pro-war stance said, "Priyanka is an Indian, and there’s nothing wrong in praising our country... or wishing the Armed Forces.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar also reiterated his support for Priyanka. It should be noted that Priyanka had quit Zafar's film 'Bharat' to get married.

Zafar said although he has been “out of touch of these things”, it sounds "silly.”

Echoing the sentiment, director Anil Sharma said, “My suggestion to them [Pakistan] is not to meddle with India’s affairs and not target our artists, but focus on making the lives of their people better.”

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar who is always in the headlines for his anti-Pakistani statements, told a news agency that if Priyanka’s “comments have upset the Pakistani establishment, they can do whatever they wish”.

Eminent actor Ayushmann Khurrana also lent support to the globally-recognised actor terming her a 'truly good representative of India'.

“I guess Priyanka Chopra represents our country really well and she is not just an Indian icon she is a global icon. Being a daughter of an army officer, I believe she is truly a very good representative of India," the 'Andhadhun' actor said.