Pakistan minister asks UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday penned a letter to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive over the removal of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra as it Goodwill Ambassador.

In the letter, the minister brought attention towards the humanitarian crises that has presently enveloped Indian-occupied Kashmir as the curfew by the Indian government reached its 17th consecutive day.

“I wish to draw your attention to the issue of Ms Priyanka Chopra whom you have appointed as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace,” she wrote to the UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

“The Indian Occupation forces have also intensified their campaign of using pellet guns against women and children as well as violence and abuse of women in IoK,” she went on.

“Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed this Indian government position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister,” Mazari added.



“All this completely goes against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms Chopra is supposed to uphold as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace. Her jingoism and support for violations by the Modi government of international conventions and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, as well as support for war, including a nuclear war, undermines the credibility of an UN position to which she has been elevated,” she wrote further.

She concluded the letter urging for the removal of the Bollywood star from the position.



