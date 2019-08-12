Pak minister Shireen Mazari wants Priyanka Chopra removed as UN Goodwill Peace Ambassador

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said Monday UNICEF needs to take action against ndian actress Priyanka Chopra and remove her as its peace ambassador for her warmongering stance.

"@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly and Rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions," Mazari wrote in her Twitter post.

Priyanka is currently under hot water as she is being slammed by people across the world for cheering for the Indian military and calling for war with Pakistan post-Pulwama attack when tensions between the neighbours were at an all-time-high.

At a Beautycon event held recently, Priyanka was called out by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik for her hypocrisy when she glorified war.



In a video that has gone viral on social media since, Malik can be seen confronting Chopra saying, "It was hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you're a bit of a hypocrite, you tweeted on February 26: 'Jai Hind! #IndianArmedForces.' You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan."

"There is no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business...” she continued before security snatched Malik's mic away.