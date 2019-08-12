Priyanka Chopra was called out for warmongering by a Pakistani girl and the internet is going crazy

A UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador of Peace at the fore, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was slammed at a BeautyCon event by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik, who called out the globally-famed actor rooting for war amidst rising tensions after the Pulwama attack between India and Pakistan.



Malik confronted Chopra for glorifying war and questioned her war-mongering tweet, in spite of being an ambassador for peace.

In a video that has gone viral on social media since, Malik can be seen confronting Chopra saying, "It was hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you're a bit of a hypocrite, you tweeted on February 26: 'Jai Hind! #IndianArmedForces.' You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan."

"There is no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business...” she continued before security snatched Malik's mic away.

Chopra, instead of calmly addressing the question, went on to reply in a condescending manner, "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India and war is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me.

"But I think all of us have a sort of middle ground that we have to walk, just like you probably have to as well, the way you just came at me...Girl, don't yell, we're all here for love. You're embarrassing yourself.

"Well, we all walk that middle ground. Thank you for your enthusiasm, your question and your voice," she added.

Ever since the video became viral, netizens are weighing in on the issue, bashing Chopra for her stance.

Here's what the internet thinks:

Ayesha Malik took to her own Twitter handle to further shed light on what ensued:



